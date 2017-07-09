Price is serious when he says Reds have a chance in the NL Central

By news@wgmd.com -
29

Bryan Price is confident the Reds can make a run with their young pitchers.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Joey Votto 'excited' on what's to come for Reds in second-half

Joey Votto ‘excited’ on what’s to come for Reds in second-half

Just now

Price is serious when he says Reds have a chance in the NL Central

Price is serious when he says Reds have a chance in the NL Central

Just now

HIGHLIGHTS: Votto, Schebler homer in Reds loss

HIGHLIGHTS: Votto, Schebler homer in Reds loss

1 day ago

Carlos Carrasco on his slider, pitching an immaculate inning

Carlos Carrasco on his slider, pitching an immaculate inning

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Carlos Carrasco pitches the elusive immaculate inning

HIGHLIGHTS: Carlos Carrasco pitches the elusive immaculate inning

1 day ago

Francisco Lindor always enjoys winning in front of the home crowd

Francisco Lindor always enjoys winning in front of the home crowd

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR