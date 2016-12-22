Price, Leufroy, Andree lead Lehigh past D-III Cabrini, 93-72

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Austin Price had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, Kyle Leufroy scored 17 on 7-of-11 shooting and Lehigh cruised to a 93-72 win over Division III Cabrini on Thursday night.

Jordan Cohen had 16 points, Pat Andree added 14 with a career-high 15 rebounds – his first-career double-double – and Brandon Alston scored 12.

Price hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and Lehigh (6-5) never trailed. Back-to-back layups by Jordan Cohen capped a 10-2 run and made it 22-12 nearly eight minutes in.

Kwame Dokes converted a 3-point play to pull Cabrini within 29-23, but the Mountain Hawks hit five 3-pointers – three by Price and two by Leufroy – during a 21-6 run that gave them a 21-point lead and they went into halftime leading 56-32.

Lehigh has won three in a row and has scored 90-plus points in each of those games.

Tyheim Monroe had 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Ivan Robinson scored 16, including four 3-pointers, for Cabrini.