Priceline Group Inc. plans to buy Momondo Group, which operates Cheapflights and travel metasearch engine momondo, in an all cash deal worth $550 million. Once the deal is finalized later this year, Momondo will become a part of Priceline’s Kayak brand, according to Priceline. Shares of Priceline were unchanged in Tuesday’s extended session after closing up 0.7% to $1,598.70.

