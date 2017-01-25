White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus defended President Donald Trump’s move to block federal funds meant for so-called “sanctuary cities” that harbor immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

“Should places in this country that ignore the laws of this country when it comes to immigration receive federal money into their communities?” Priebus asked Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday. “And the answer to me is no.”

The sanctuary cities order was part of a flurry of executive actions from Trump Wednesday that dealt with immigration and border security. The president also issued orders moving ahead with the construction of a wall along the southern border and halting the processing of Syrian refugees.

Preibus told Hannity that halting funds to sanctuary cities has “been in the Republican party platform now for over 8 years. This is not some sort of crazy thinking.

“The point is,” Priebus added, “if you defy the laws of this country, you shouldn’t receive federal tax payer dollars from the people of this country.”

The chief of staff said that Trump would issue more executive orders relating to national security on Friday.

“I’ll expect a series of executive orders to start tackling issues in regard to foreign policy, issues in regard to ISIS and our positions now through the world, especially through the Middle East.”