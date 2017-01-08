Primary Sussex County Roads Plowed, but Icy – Back Roads – Snow-Covered

DelDOT crews worked through the overnight and will be out today working to clear Sussex County’s roads. DelDOT spokesman Jim Westhoff tells WGMD the primary roads are plowed – but snow packed, however with temperatures in the teens overnight there has been a lot of re-freezing and roads are icy.

A reminder to anyone on the road who encounters a plow – stay behind it – the road is clearer! Give the plow space in front of you – don’t get close enough to be hit by snow or ice or whatever is coming out of the plow.