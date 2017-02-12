Prince Fielder to Get Cooking Show on Netflix and Hulu

Prince Fielder saw his baseball career come to a sudden end due to his neck issues. He is getting ready to launch his new career with a cooking show that will air on Netflix and Hulu beginning in March.

It was not the way anyone expected Prince Fielder’s baseball career to end. Last season, the Texas Rangers first baseman was forced into retirement after a second neck surgery, having been told by his doctors that he would never be medically cleared to resume his career. It was a tough break for both Fielder and the Rangers, one that caught both sides completely off guard.

Even though he is just 32 years old, Fielder could, in theory, relax in retirement. He made over $150 Million in his career, and certainly does not need to do anything else. However, he already has his next project lined up. Coming in March, Fielder will have a cooking show called Fielder’s Choice, which will air on Netflix and Hulu.

The show will also have special guests from the baseball world. CC Sabathia, who was a teammate of Fielder’s for a few months in Milwaukee, will be one of the first guests on the program. There will also be musicians, chefs, actors, and other celebrities on the show, cooking dishes to earn his approval. The top dish of each episode will be given the Fielder’s Choice.

This idea has been in the works for some time. Fielder had already begun considering what he would do after his career ended, and a cooking show came to mind. It was something he said he always wanted to be a part of, although he expected it would be a few more years down the line.

Naturally, there will be a few jokes about Fielder and a cooking show. After all, he was not the most svelte of players during his career. At 5’11” tall, he was listed at 275 pounds, but likely tipped the scales at over 300 pounds. However, this does seem like a true passion for the former first baseman. He and his family have gone to restaurants seen on other shows, and were always on the lookout for other hidden gems wherever they traveled.

It also shows a good amount of foresight by Fielder to have some project in mind for when his player career came to an end. Some players struggle with retirement, especially when they find themselves forced into it due to injury. Fielder, meanwhile, is just looking upon this as an opportunity to do something else he enjoys. It is a refreshing mindset, and something that other players should take note of.

Prince Fielder may have seen his playing career come to an early end, but the former Texas Rangers first baseman was ready. His latest project will be ready to watch in March, and could well be another home run in his career.

