A Baltimore man who once called Princess Anne his home was charged with murder for killing his girlfriend and attacking her children with a hammer in December. 26-year-old Sharef Dontre Hayward was officially charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and a slew of other invasion and assault charges after stabbing Airealle Sells and then attacking her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. Hayward is being held without bond and awaits his trial in May.