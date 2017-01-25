Principal EL To Visit IRHS and Selbyville Middle School

By Tyler Zulli -
87

Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School students will get a visit from a nationally-recognized educator. Principal EL will join the students for an inspirational morning to transform the attitudes of students toward enjoying learning. EL Is currently the Head of School at Thomas Edison Charter School in Wilmington and has appeared on The Dr. Oz Show to discuss leadership and mentoring for students. EL will be at both schools on Thursday, March 2, beginning with Indian River a 7:50 a.m. and then Selbyville at 9:45 a.m.

SHARE
Previous articleBrent Musburger is retiring at age 77
Next articleRon Gray’s Constituent Coffee
Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR