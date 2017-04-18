Prison workers to sue state of Delaware over inmate riot

The family of a guard killed during a prison riot and five other officers who survived the inmate uprising are planning to accuse the state of Delaware in a federal lawsuit of ignoring security and staffing problems.

The lawsuit will be announced at a news conference Tuesday morning. The plaintiffs are being represented by the Neuberger firm.

In February, inmates took four correctional workers hostage at Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, setting off a nearly 20-hour standoff during which correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed. The siege ended after two other guards were released and tactical teams breached the building and rescued a female counselor.