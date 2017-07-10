Private donations net $55G to replace destroyed Ten Commandments monument

Hillary Hunts For Role in Midterm Elections

Private donors have raised $55,000 so far to replace a Ten Commandments monument on Arkansas capitol grounds smashed a day after it was put up on June 27.

The filmmakers of the Christian “God’s Not Dead” series donated $25,000 to the cause.

The 6-foot granite tablets were erected close to the Arkansas Supreme Court building but came toppling down the next day when Michael Tate Reed rammed his car into them. Tate, who in 2014 also damaged a Ten Commandments monument in Oklahoma, faces misdemeanor and felony charges and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Republican Arkansas State Sen. James Rapert, who spearheaded the bill to erect the monument on capitol grounds said the new one will be up in two months’ time.

“People need to focus on being civil and debating issues rather than thinking they can take the law into their own hands and commit acts of violence against people with whom they disagree,” Rapert said.

The project sparked debate about religious symbols taking up government property, despite that the replacement and original were both paid for by private donations. The Satanic Temple and the American Civil Liberties Union stated they will sue if the Ten Commandments stay up.

“Tell me what America would look like if Americans honored the Ten Commandments,” Troy Duhon, an executive producer for the “God’s Not Dead” series said at a Thursday press conference.

