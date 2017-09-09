You might know Priyanka Chopra best for her leading role in “Quantico,” but before she became a household name, the actress admits she took an acting gig early in her career she isn’t proud of.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, the cover star said she once did a commercial for a skin whitening product.

“In India they advertise skin-lightening creams: ‘Your skin’s gonna get lighter in a week.’ I used it [when I was very young]. Then when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities,” she told the magazine.

The actress confessed she used to be insecure about her “dusky” skin-tone. “I was very conscious of the color of my skin…Because there [in India] you’re prettier if you’re fairer. A lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, ‘Oh, poor thing, she’s dark,’” she said.

Chopra admits after seeing the commercial, she regretted endorsing the skin-lightening cream — but she eventually learned to love her skin color. “And when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh s–t. What did I do?’ I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually like my skin tone.”