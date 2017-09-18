Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s Drive-Thru Flu Clinic is returning for a 23rd season on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium at the intersection of Route 50 and Hobbs Road in Salisbury, Maryland from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Vaccinations will be administered to individuals 13 years of age or older (13-17 please bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent). A physician’s order is not necessary. A donation of $10.00 per vaccination is requested (cash only; exact amount is appreciated).

Flu vaccinations are encouraged for persons over the age of 65, people with heart or lung disorders, immunosuppressant diseases or diabetes. Participants are encouraged to wear a short sleeved shirt that will provide easy access to the upper arm.

For additional information, please visit the PRMC Drive-Thru Flu clinic page on the website at www.peninsula.org/dtfc. English and Spanish flu shot consents forms for PRMC’s Drive-Thru Flu Clinic are available on the site and may be filled out in advance and brought with you to the event.

Mark your calendars and plan to attend PRMC’s Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Thursday, October 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.