Pro Bowl Nod Puts Peters In Elite Company

Chuck Bednarik, one of the greatest players in the history of the game of football, was named to eight Pro Bowls as a member of the Eagles, the most by any player in franchise history. Next on the list are Reggie White and Brian Dawkins, who are tied for second in franchise history with seven appearances apiece.

On Tuesday night, Jason Peters joined that select list of all-time Eagles greats, as he was named to his seventh Pro Bowl since joining the team in 2009.

“That’s some great company to be mentioned with those guys,” Peters said after hearing of his most recent honor. “It just makes you think about all the hard work you put in and it makes you feel good about yourself, because that’s some good company. That’s crazy.”

You might think that being named to the Pro Bowl, which he’s experienced nine times total in his NFL career with Philadelphia and Buffalo (the most by an undrafted offensive lineman since the 1970 NFL merger), has become less of a thrill for Peters, but the 6-4 tackle says that this most recent honor is quite the testament to his hard work.

“It just humbles me,” Peters said. “All the hard work that you put in through the offseason and throughout the season pays off. That’s the individual goal and all the work that you put in to get that honor – that makes you feel good.”

This latest achievement for Peters comes in his 13th season in the NFL. At 34 years old, Peters has remained as consistent as ever. His performance is crucial every season, but in a year like this having a rock at left tackle has been even more critical than ever.

“It was key this year because of all the pieces we had moving around, with Lane (Johnson) leaving us early and with Brandon (Brooks) missing a couple games and ( Allen Barbre ) having to move over. It was key this year to stay in there and try to pull the guys together and rally around each other,” he said.

Incredibly, Peters has made the Pro Bowl in every single season he’s played for the Eagles (with the exception of 2012, a year he missed in its entirety due to an Achilles injury). The Eagles traded for Peters prior to the 2009 season, and since that point, Peters has proven to be among the elite left tackles in the league.

“It just shows that a lot of guys respect Jason,” said Peters’ fellow Pro Bowl teammate Fletcher Cox . “He’s been around for a long time. I’ve got a lot of respect for Jason – the way Jason works, the way Jason takes care of himself. He works hard. He pushes others to be great.”

In past years, Peters has opted to sit out the Pro Bowl for a chance to recover after long, grueling seasons. But this time around?

“I’m going this year,” Peters said. “I just want to go and be with some of the best players in the league and let them know I haven’t lost anything.”

Peters also credits head coach Doug Pederson and the rest of the Eagles’ coaching and training staff for allowing him to stay fresh throughout the season by giving him breaks on the practice field throughout the year.

“It cut out, on average, about 30 plays a week. If we had like a rack of eight (plays), I would take six,” said Peters. “If you think about it, two plays here and there, that adds up throughout the course of a day. You’re talking about 10-14 plays a day, so it adds up throughout the week and it helps me.”

Peters has given just about all that he’s been able to since being acquired by the Eagles. He’s fought through injuries and continued to work hard, while taking in younger players and helping them along the early stages of their NFL careers.

But at the end of the day, there’s still one thing keeping big No. 71 going.

“Super Bowl,” Peters said. “I want to bring a Super Bowl to Philly. That’s what keeps me going.”