Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Tonight

Pro Bowl 2017 festivities are underway in Orlando, and tonight you can tune in to ESPN at 7 p.m. to catch the first bit of action with the Skills Showdown. The event, which Eagles center Jason Kelce will participate in, pits the NFC and AFC All-Stars against each other in four different competitions, including dodgeball, relay, precision passing, and best hands challenges.

Be sure to flip on your television later this evening to watch Kelce and the rest of his NFC teammates – a mixture of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs – go for the win.