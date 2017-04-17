Pro bowler unveils the best celebration in sports

By news@wgmd.com -
Kyle Troup is a professional bowler who rolls with two hands, goes by the nickname Afro Fish, and has the most electrifying celebration in all of sports.

Just take a look at this guy’s strike dance:

Troup and teammate Jesper Svensson took home the Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship this weekend, and I’m not sure how you could hope to challenge a team like this.

Is this a ridiculous gimmick straight out of a rejected plot from Kingpin? Yes. Yes it is. And I am absolutely here for it.

