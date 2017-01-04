Pro Football Focus Grades Trent Williams The Best Left Tackle Of 2016

It has been a strong, strange season for Trent Williams , who despite missing four games with a suspension is headed to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl and was graded the best left tackle of 2016 by Pro Football Focus.

While Ty Nsekhe did a formidable job replacing Williams when needed, Williams’ play was at its most dominant and irreplaceable during his seventh season in the league, exhibiting all of the talent the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman had promised out of Oklahoma.

“Despite missing time due to suspension, Trent Williams still posted the best overall grade of any tackle in the game, and allowed a total of just 16 QB pressures across 12 starts,” PFF writes. “He was a dominant force both pass protecting and run blocking, and even moonlighted at guard when injuries forced a reshuffle along the Washington line during a game. This was the best play of Williams’ career, and the first time we have seen him fulfill his potential since he was the league’s best tackle back in the 2013 season.”

This isn’t too big of a surprise when you consider Williams was deemed the best left tackle through Week 14 of the season after his impressive performance against the Eagles. His most memorable play came on a run outside for Chris Thompson , who followed Williams out into space for a go-ahead score.

“I love it, man,” Williams said about blocking Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills. “I love the change up, obviously it beats blocking a 280 [defensive] end.”

And, if you didn’t already read it, Broncos linebacker Von Miller had some pretty kind words for Williams, who he called the toughest offensive tackle he’s ever faced.

“What separates him is that he’s also the most mentally tough guy I’ve ever seen,” Miller wrote in an article for The Player’s Tribune. “He has that swag about him that makes him almost more like a defensive player. He loves talking to you.”

Miller should continue have his hands full again when the Broncos visit FedExField next season.

It should also be noted that Jamison Crowder made PFF’s second-team punt returner behind the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill. On 27 returns, he tallied 328 yards (only 158 last season), including an 85-yard touchdown against the Ravens.