The leader of a pro-Trump motorcycle group that recently vowed to form a “wall of meat” to keep inauguration protesters at bay said Monday they’re anticipating a smooth transition.

“We are anticipating a peaceful transition of power,” Bikers for Trump founder and leader Chris Cox said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” “We don’t have any reason to believe that we’re going to have any problems.”

Cox said that Bikers for Trump is a “patriotic” group ready to protect all Americans during inauguration weekend and that its roughly 200,000 members trust that law enforcement can do the job.

However, he told Fox News a day earlier: “In the event that we are needed, we will certainly form a wall of meat. We’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers. And we’ll be toe-to-toe with anyone who’s going to break through police barricades.”

The group is one of about two dozen that applied for a federal permit for Inauguration Day on Friday. It has been granted space at John Marshall Park, along the Inaugural Parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The group formed about 15 months ago and became a familiar sight on the 2016 presidential campaign trail, particularly during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July, when members went toe-to-toe with anti-Trump protesters.

Cox suggested that “times have changed” since Cleveland and the other angry protests of last year, particularly those in Arizona and Chicago.