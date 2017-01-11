Professional golfer loses 32 balls in a single round

Through three rounds of the Web.com Tour’s Great Exuma Classic in The Bahamas, leader Kyle Thompson was the only player in the field with a score under par.

Due to incessant and extreme wind, multiple players were 20, 30 and even 40-over par for the tournament, and the cut line of 11-over par was the highest in tour history. Englishman Greg Eason, who finished last among players who didn’t withdraw, suffered through two horrendous rounds.

Following an opening round of 91, Eason carded a 23-over par round of 95 – and he was lucky to have any golf balls left by the end of the day. Forced to contend with wind gusts over 40 miles per hour, Eason lost 32 balls over the course of 36 holes.