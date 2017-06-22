Proposed bill ends Delaware Economic Development Office

A bill that would shut down the Delaware Economic Development Office and replace it with a public-private partnership passed through the House earlier this week. Instead of the state-run office, a non-profit corporation run by a collection of government and business leaders would take its place. Governor John Carney would be a co-chair and appoint up to 10 members, six of which would come from a list provided by the State Chamber of Commerce and Delaware Business Roundtable. While opponents say the bill is an end-run around conflict of interest and oversight laws, the measure passed fairly easily with a vote of 34-6 and now heads to the Senate for consideration.