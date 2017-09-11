The prosecutor who will decide whether criminal charges are warranted against a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who had called 911 says the shooting “shouldn’t have happened.”

The Star Tribune reports that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman met with Minneapolis residents Sunday afternoon who questioned him about the death of 40-year-old Justine Damond. She was fatally shot July 15 by Officer Mohamed Noor who was one of two officers responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Freeman told residents Damond’s death “didn’t have to happen.”

Freeman also commented on another high-profile case — this one involving the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile. He says the jury was wrong in acquitting the officer who killed Castile.

