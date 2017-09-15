Prosecutor: Mastermind of whiskey theft ring to enter plea

The alleged mastermind of a whiskey theft ring in Kentucky is scheduled to enter a plea in the case.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that prosecutor Zach Becker said in open court Friday that Gilbert “Toby” Curtsinger is scheduled to enter a plea next Wednesday.

Curtsinger’s case was on the docket Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, but his attorney, Whitney Lawson, said there were still some details being worked out.

Curtsinger was indicted in 2015 on charges of engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and trafficking in a controlled substance. Authorities said they cracked not only whiskey thefts but a steroid-trafficking scheme as part of the investigation.

Several barrels of Wild Turkey bourbon were found on property owned by Curtsinger, a one-time distillery worker.

