Prosecutor undecided on 137-gunshot case against supervisors

A prosecutor says he hasn’t decided whether to pursue charges against five Cleveland police supervisors accused of failing to control a high-speed chase that ended with two black people killed in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a judge in East Cleveland, where the 2012 chase ended, can preside over the officers’ dereliction of duty charges. Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley says he’s reviewing that ruling.

The supervisors originally were charged in county court. O’Malley’s predecessor filed identical charges in East Cleveland in 2015 after a county judge set to hear the case acquitted a patrolman of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Attorneys for the supervisors appealed the venue change.

The East Cleveland judge, William Dawson, didn’t return phone messages Thursday.