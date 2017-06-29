Prosecutors: Alabama college student had bomb materials

An Alabama college student held on a terror-related charge had bomb-making materials and planned to plant explosives in a public building, prosecutors said Thursday.

Madison County authorities opposing a defense request for bail revealed some new details in court documents about the arrest of Aziz Sayyed, 22, and subsequent statements he allegedly made to investigators.

Police acting on a tip stopped Sayyed on June 15 while he was driving in Huntsville, where he lives and attends college. He’s been jailed since then on a second-degree charge of soliciting or providing help for terrorism.

A defense attorney wants a judge to set bond so he can be released pending his prosecution. But prosecutors argued that he’s too dangerous.

“The defendant has admitted in an interview with investigators the elements of his charge, to include planning and discussions regarding planting explosives in public building(s),” prosecutor Tim Gann wrote, asking a judge to deny Sayyed’s request for bail.

Defense lawyer Bruce Gardner denied that Sayyed is a threat to the community or a flight risk. “He has substantial family ties to the community,” Gardner wrote.

Sayyed, who was born in North Carolina, has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 2. Prosecutors asked for a minimum bond of $250,000 should a judge decide to grant bail.