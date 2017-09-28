Prosecutors: Man bought cocaine after killing teacher wife

The husband of a Massachusetts elementary school teacher found strangled with stab wounds on her neck and a trash bag over her head has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew MacCormack cried during his arraignment Wednesday in Chelsea District Court in the death of 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack. He was ordered held without bail.

She was found dead Saturday in their Revere home.

Prosecutors say a cocaine dealer told them Andrew MacCormack spent $400 to $500 a week on drugs. Prosecutors say MacCormack’s wife threatened to consult a divorce lawyer if he didn’t “shape up.”

Prosecutors say he left the house with their 1-year-old daughter after the killing and went to buy cocaine.

Defense attorney John Hayes acknowledges the couple was struggling but says his client denies killing his wife.