Prosecutors settle Panda Express discrimination claim

Federal prosecutors say they have reached a settlement with Panda Express over allegations the company discriminated against workers who were not U.S. citizens.

Under the settlement announced on Wednesday, Panda Express will pay a $400,000 penalty to the U.S. government and establish a $200,000 fund to compensate workers who lost wages due to the chain’s practices.

The U.S. Department of Justice says an investigation found Panda Express unnecessarily required green card holders to re-establish their work authorization when their documents expired, but didn’t make the same request of U.S. citizens who worked for the chain.

The investigation also determined the company routinely required other non-U.S. citizens to verify their work authorization when they had already provided the necessary documentation.

Panda Express did not immediately have comment.