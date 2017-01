Filling the spot left by the delisting of the popular Credit Suisse VelocityShares leveraged oil exchange traded notes, ProShares has partnered with UBS ETRACS to launch their own triple leveraged long and short crude oil ETNs. On Thursday, UBS and ProShares rolled out the UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEArca: WTIU)…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

