Prospects Gonsalves, Gordon among invites to Twins spring training

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that they have invited 16 minor-league players to spring training, including top prospects Stephen Gonsalves and Nick Gordon.

A fourth-round pick of the Twins in the 2013 amateur draft, Gonsalves split last season between High Single-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga.

Gonsalves excelled in Fort Myers but flourished at the next level, going 8-1 with a 1.82 ERA in Double-A last season.

The lefty is one of six pitchers on the list, and will join Raul Fernandez, Jake Reed, Drew Rucinski, Aaron Slegers and Alex Wimmers.

Gordon, the Twins’ first-round pick in 2014, No. 5 overall, hit .291 with 19 stolen bases in 116 games at Fort Myers last season. The shortstop, who is the brother of Miami’s Dee Gordon, turned 21 in October.

Catchers Eddy Rodriguez and Dan Rohlfing, infielders Tommy Field, Bengie Gonzalez, Niko Goodrum, Matt Hague, Leonardo Reginatto and Paul Benson, as well as outfielder J.B. Shuck, will also attend.

Of the group, only Hague, Field, Paulsen, Rodriguez, Rucinski, Shuck and Wimmers have MLB experience.

A former first-round pick of the Twins, Wimmers made his Minnesota debut last season, but was outrighted to the minors in the offseason.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for camp on Tuesday, Feb. 14.