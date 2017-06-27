A total of 68 stores have been looted and several government offices have been burned following anti-government protests in the city of Maracay, west of Venezuela’s capital of Caracas.

Large protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro have been regularly held in Caracas over the last three months, but protests have also occurred in provincial cities.

The pro-Maduro governor of Aragua state says the looting hit supermarkets, drug stores and small bakeries and liquor stores.

Gov. Caryl Bertho said Tuesday that a tax office, a government telephone office and ruling party headquarters were burned late Monday.

Some 216 people were arrested.

Bertho blamed protesters for the looting, but opposition activists say gangs of men on motorcycles looted without interference from authorities. Such groups are often government supporters.