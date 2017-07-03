PROUD AMERICAN: Alabama linebacker, an NFL draft pick, buys new house and car for mom – EMTs finish mowing elderly woman&#039;s lawn in Texas heat

Former Alabama linebacker and Washington Redskins’ draft pick Ryan Anderson surprised his mother with a brand new house and Porsche Panamera.

Anderson posted a picture on Instagram of him embracing his mom, saying “she held me down when I was broke I got her til infinity” and using the hashtag, “mama’s boy”.

On Saturday, Anderson’s realtor posted on Facebook, “When your client is a newly drafted Rookie NFL player Ryan Anderson you gotta represent! This amazingly humble & sweet man surprised his mom this wk with a brand new house purchase & a Porsche Panamera!”

Anderson is from Daphne, Alabama, outside Mobile. He will host a youth football camp there alongside former Alabama teammate and Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon on July 8th in his hometown.

