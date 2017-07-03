A crew of emergency responders went out of their way last week to help an elderly woman who they noticed was struggling to mow her lawn in the hot Texas sun.

According to a neighbor, 98-year-old Margaret Durham, of Waco, still regularly performs the household chore, but an EMT crew who was between calls saw potential danger and decided to pitch in, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“She’s elderly and looked exhausted, she was in a dangerous slope of the yard, possibly could fall and lose control of the lawn mower and injure herself – the need for us to intervene was there,” one of the emergency responders told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Her neighbor, Dashlin James, was working on his car and captured the kind gesture on his phone.

“Our job here is for us to help people and that’s what we like doing,” another responder told the news outlet. “That’s why we’re called to do what we do.”