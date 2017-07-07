PSG signs Spanish defender Yuri Berchiche

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain has finalized its first signing of the summer by hiring Spanish left back Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad.

PSG said in a statement on Friday that Berchiche is contracted through June 2021.

PSG was looking for a replacement for Maxwell, who retired at the end of the season. Berchiche will be competing with Layvin Kurzawa for a starting spot.

Berchiche was a key element of the Real Sociedad team that finished sixth in La Liga, playing 35 matches. He also scored three goals and delivered four assists.

PSG, which finished runner-up to Monaco in the French league, has been struggling to attract top players. The club is also engaged in a power struggle with midfielder Marco Verratti, who reportedly wants to leave for Barcelona but PSG does not want to negotiate.