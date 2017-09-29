Public meeting for Sussex County Comprehensive Plan set for October 11

Sussex County has announced the next public workshop to discuss the county’s comprehensive plan. The first draft will be available for the public to review and grade during a meeting on October 11th at the CHEER community center in Georgetown. The workshop will run all day, with 3 presentations of the plan at 12:30, 3:30 and 6 PM. Officials want to not only review the draft of the Comprehensive Plan that the Planning and Zoning Commission has created, but also take public feedback and talk about the next steps forward. After this meeting, planning and Zoning will review a final draft in November, before sending it before the County Council for consideration and adoption.