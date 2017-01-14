Public Workshop Set for Rt 113 North/South Study – Millsboro South Area

Mark your calendar – the next public workshop on the Route 113 North/South Study- Millsboro South Area will be held on Tuesday, February 7th. You can attend the workshop anything between 4 and 8pm at the Millsboro Civic Center on Wilson Highway. Click here for the full Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the area south of Millsboro. The public comment period ends on February 28.
