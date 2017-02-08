Puerto Rico tops Mexico 1-0 in 10 for Caribbean Series title

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) Puerto Rico won the Caribbean Series for the first time since 2000 with a 1-0 victory over Mexico in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Jonathan Morales’ sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th accounted for the only run. Yadiel Rivera doubled to start the rally and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jesmuel Valentin against reliever Jake Sanchez.

After going 1-3 in the first round of the tournament, the Criollos de Caguas earned their fourth Caribbean Series championship and first since 1987. Puerto Rico has 15 titles in the Series, second to the Dominican Republic with 19.

The Aguilas de Mexicali failed in their bid to give host Mexico consecutive Series titles. Mexican teams have won five of the last eight tournaments.

