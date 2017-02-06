Puerto Rico tops Venezuela, plays for Caribbean Series title

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) David Vidal hit his third homer in five games as Puerto Rico opened an eight-run lead in the sixth inning, then held off Venezuela 9-6 on Monday to reach the Caribbean Series championship game.

The Criollos de Caguas, who finished 1-3 in the first round, will try to become the first team from Puerto Rico to win the title since 2000. Venezuela lost in the semifinals after going 3-1 in the first round.

Cuba played Mexico in the second semifinal, with the winner taking on Puerto Rico for the title on Tuesday.

Vidal hit a solo homer in the sixth and drove in three runs. The third baseman leads the Series with three home runs. Yadiel Rivera had two hits and two RBIs.

Orlando Roman earned the win, giving up one run and seven hits in five innings.

Mitch Lively, the starting pitcher for Venezuela’s Aguilas del Zulia, gave up four runs and four hits while getting just two outs.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!