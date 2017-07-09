Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers
More FOX Sports West Videos
WATCH: Angels avoid the sweep with aggressive offense and solid pitching
15 mins ago
Angels Live: Sunday with Scribes; First half of season awards, surprises, and the All Star Game
2 hours ago
Angels Live: Scioscia speaks on what he’d like to see after the All Star break
3 hours ago
Angels Live: Trout gives update on progress, Scioscia talks Trout’s return
3 hours ago
Angels lose second straight, fall to Rangers 5-2
18 hours ago
Angels Weekly: Ride Along with Alex Meyer and wife, Kyra
1 day ago