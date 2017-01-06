Puppy Bowl 2017 will feature 3 pups with special needs

Animal enthusiasts will get a special treat on Feb. 5— not when they tune into the Super Bowl, but to the annual Puppy Bowl, where they’ll watch team Ruff square off against team Fluff. Counting among the 78 puppies on this year’s roster are three puppies with special needs.

#PuppyBowl XIII is coming and we have pictures of the 39 puppies from the starting lineup! https://t.co/jqCwIcCBmi pic.twitter.com/PqdQpQqHI7 — AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) January 3, 2017

Lucky, a Terrier mix with three legs, will join Winston, an Australian Shepherd with impaired hearing and vision, and Doober, an English Pointer who is completely deaf, Fox 5 DC reported. This year’s puppies come from 34 different animal shelters and will kick-off the events with a 2 p.m. ET “tail” gate.

Complete team rosters can be found on AnimalPlanet.com and kick off is planned for 3 p.m. ET.