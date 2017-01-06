33.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Friday, January 6, 2017
Puppy Bowl 2017 will feature 3 pups with special needs

Puppy Bowl 2017 will feature 3 pups with special needs

By FOX News -
3
puppy_roster

Animal enthusiasts will get a special treat on Feb. 5— not when they tune into the Super Bowl, but to the annual Puppy Bowl,  where they’ll watch team Ruff square off against team Fluff. Counting among the 78 puppies on this year’s roster are three puppies with special needs.

More on this…

Lucky, a Terrier mix with three legs, will join Winston, an Australian Shepherd with impaired hearing and vision, and Doober, an English Pointer who is completely deaf, Fox 5 DC reported. This year’s puppies come from 34 different animal shelters and will kick-off the events with a 2 p.m. ET “tail” gate.

Complete team rosters can be found on AnimalPlanet.com and kick off is planned for 3 p.m. ET. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB