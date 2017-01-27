Putin, Trump plan phone chat

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to have their first phone call since Trump became president, according to CNN.

Russia has said U.S. relations “completely fell apart” during President Obama’s second term. Russia has expressed confidence in Donald Trump’s presidency.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev previously said in a Facebook message, “We are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship.” He referenced “the new administration,” however; he did not mention Trump by name.

Reuters reported that the Kremlin had said previously that no information was immediately available about when the leaders would have the meeting.