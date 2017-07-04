Qatar, isolated by neighbors, plans gas output boost

The politically isolated Gulf nation of Qatar says it plans to boost production of liquefied natural gas by 30 percent over the coming years.

Continue Reading Below

State-run Qatar Petroleum made the announcement in the capital, Doha on Tuesday, a day after Qatar handed over its response to a list of demands by Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia that have cut ties with their tiny neighbor.

QP President and CEO Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said the production increase stems from a decision to double anticipated output from a new gas project on the southern portion of its vast underwater North Field.

The increase will over time give Qatar the capacity to produce 100 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year, up from 77 million.