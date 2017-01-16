Qatari fuel arrives in Gaza, helping to ease power crisis

Hamas says fuel from Qatar has arrived in the Gaza Strip, helping to ease a power shortage that sparked rare demonstrations and a crackdown by the Islamic militant group.

Gazans have been limited to about three or four hours of electricity per day over the past few weeks. The Qatari diesel, which began arriving Monday, will provide all households in the Palestinian enclave with about eight hours of power per day.

The power shortage drove thousands of people to the streets last week to protest Hamas’ failure to solve the crisis. Hamas responded by arresting dozens of people and summoning hundreds of others in a bid to prevent further demonstrations, according to a Palestinian rights group.

One protest was the largest unauthorized gathering since Hamas took over Gaza in 2007.