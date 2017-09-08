Qatari, Saudi leaders have a phone call, start new dispute

Leaders in Qatar and Saudi Arabia have had their first high-level contact since a diplomatic crisis engulfing Doha began three months ago, but the terms of what was discussed are now in dispute.

Both governments acknowledged early Saturday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The state-run Qatar News Agency then published an account of the call saying the two countries agreed to send envoys to resolve the ongoing diplomatic crisis.

A short time later, the state-run Saudi Press Agency published a statement disputing that, saying the call was at Qatar’s request and all communication would be cut off over this newest dispute.

Four Arab nations began their boycott of Qatar on June 5. Mediation efforts so far have stalled.