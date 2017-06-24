Qualifying results, starting lineup for Toyota/Save Mart 350

The field is set for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1), where Kyle Larson will start on the pole in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Here’s where all 38 drivers will start on Sunday:

Kyle Larson

1

No question about it, Larson has a ton of momentum going for him right now as he took the pole and Chip Ganassi Racing swept Row 1.

Jamie McMurray

2

One of the better road-racers in the field, McMurray will have a fast Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Martin Truex Jr.

3

A past winner here and fast all weekend, Truex will be one of the favorites to win on Sunday.

Kyle Busch

4

A two-time Sonoma winner, Busch was not quite as fast this weekend as been in some years.

AJ Allmendinger

5

A native of nearby Los Gatos, California, Allmendinger will be one of the favorites to win on Sunday.

Danica Patrick

6

This weekend, Patrick will be carrying an FS1 visor cam inside her Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Ryan Blaney

7

The Pocono winner is headed for the NASCAR playoffs.

Chase Elliott

8

In practice Friday, Elliott had a hard crash in Turn 10 in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Chris Buescher

9

During qualifying, Buescher went out at the beginning of the session, but it didn’t help much.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

10

In his final Sonoma appearance, Earnhardt has shown surprisingly strong speed all weekend.

Daniel Suárez

11

Like all rookies, Suarez had a learning experience in practice, but he picked it up big-time in qualifying.

Kevin Harvick

12

The 2014 Cup champion is one of nine drivers in the field with one career road-course victory.

Clint Bowyer

13

And Bowyer is still having a great time in his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing. This week, he has a Cars 3 paint scheme.

Denny Hamlin

14

Last year, Hamlin finished a close second to Tony Stewart here and then won on the Watkins Glen road course.

Paul Menard

15

Menard’s name has surfaced in a number of Silly Season rumors already.

Michael McDowell

16

An accomplished road racer, McDowell could be good on Sunday.

Kurt Busch

17

The Daytona 500 winner is also a past Sonoma winner.

Joey Logano

18

The Team Penske driver is still looking for his first official win of 2017.

Austin Dillon

19

Dillon will start deeper in the field than he would have liked. 

Ryan Newman

20

The veteran put his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the top 20.

Kasey Kahne

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22

Brad Keselowski

23

Jimmie Johnson

24

Trevor Bayne

25

Billy Johnson

26

Matt DiBenedetto

27

David Ragan

28

Cole Whitt

29

Erik Jones

30

Landon Cassill

31

Alon Day

32

Josh Bilicki

33

Boris Said

34

Ty Dillon

35

Kevin O'Connell

36

Tommy Regan

37

Matt Kenseth

38

