Qualifying results, starting lineup for Toyota/Save Mart 350

The field is set for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1), where Kyle Larson will start on the pole in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.
Here’s where all 38 drivers will start on Sunday:
No question about it, Larson has a ton of momentum going for him right now as he took the pole and Chip Ganassi Racing swept Row 1.
One of the better road-racers in the field, McMurray will have a fast Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.
A past winner here and fast all weekend, Truex will be one of the favorites to win on Sunday.
A two-time Sonoma winner, Busch was not quite as fast this weekend as been in some years.
A native of nearby Los Gatos, California, Allmendinger will be one of the favorites to win on Sunday.
This weekend, Patrick will be carrying an FS1 visor cam inside her Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.
The Pocono winner is headed for the NASCAR playoffs.
In practice Friday, Elliott had a hard crash in Turn 10 in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
During qualifying, Buescher went out at the beginning of the session, but it didn’t help much.
In his final Sonoma appearance, Earnhardt has shown surprisingly strong speed all weekend.
Like all rookies, Suarez had a learning experience in practice, but he picked it up big-time in qualifying.
The 2014 Cup champion is one of nine drivers in the field with one career road-course victory.
And Bowyer is still having a great time in his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing. This week, he has a Cars 3 paint scheme.
Last year, Hamlin finished a close second to Tony Stewart here and then won on the Watkins Glen road course.
Menard’s name has surfaced in a number of Silly Season rumors already.
An accomplished road racer, McDowell could be good on Sunday.
The Daytona 500 winner is also a past Sonoma winner.
The Team Penske driver is still looking for his first official win of 2017.
Dillon will start deeper in the field than he would have liked.
The veteran put his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the top 20.
