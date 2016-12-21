Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force Press Release

Incident: Search and Seizure Warrant / Vehicle Stop

Date/Time: 12/08/16 @ 1318 hours

Location: 109 Miller Street Sudlersville, MD 21668

Suspects: Sean Levar Hynson (46) of Sudlersville, MD

Nicole Lynn Carpenter (29) of Sudlersville, MD

Vehicle seized: 2003 Cadillac CTS

Synopsis: On December 8, 2016 at approximately 1300 hours members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, assisted by the Kent County Narcotics Task Force and uniformed troopers from the Centreville Barrack served a search and seizure warrant on Sean Levar Hynson, his 2003 Cadillac and his residence at 109 Miller Street Sudlersville, MD. Investigators stopped Hynson and Carpenter as they were returning to their residence and entered the home without incident.

The search of the home revealed 48.2 grams of suspected cocaine, 8.6 grams of marijuana and 68.2 grams of suspected heroin. Cutting agents, a working digital scale, mail to Hynson and Carpenter at the address and packaging materials from their bedroom. Investigators also seized $487.00 in U.S. currency from Hynson’s person and his 2003 Cadillac.

Hynson who has a previous criminal history for firearms and drug violations was charged with possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of controlled dangerous substances, not marijuana and the possession of paraphernalia can was initially held on $100,000.00 bond. Hynson posted bail on December 9th and was released.

Carpenter, who has a previous arrest record for controlled dangerous substance violations was released at the scene to care for her juvenile child. On December 16th she was stopped by MdTA Police in Anne Arundel County near the Bay Bridge for an unrelated traffic violation and taken into custody. She was detained and later arrested for possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of controlled dangerous substances, not marijuana and the possession of paraphernalia from the December 8th Search Warrant. Carpenter is being held on no bond.