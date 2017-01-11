Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

OFFICE of the SHERIFF for QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY OFFICE of the SHERIFF for QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY

INCIDENT: Home Invasion

DATE / TIME: 01/09/2017 @ 2213 Hours

LOCATION: 100 Block of Truslow Road, Chestertown (QA) MD

VICTIM: Danny L. & Donna Stuber

Shortly after 2200 hours on Monday evening, deputies responded to Truslow Road for a suspect that had kicked in a door at a residence.

One victim was in the living room looking at a computer with ear buds when she heard two loud bangs and thought it was part of the show she was viewing. Then she saw an unknown male standing inside the doorway.

At the same time the second victim reported hearing a beating noise, looked downstairs and heard the intruder demanding money. The intruder at that time turned and fled the residence without getting any money.

The suspect is described as a tall young male believed to be African-American. A neighbor reported seeing a male running from the residence to a small white car parked a short distance away.

A search of the area by deputies and MSP troopers failed to locate the suspect. Investigation showed the suspect had kicked the front door damaging the lock and door frame.

DEPUTY: Deputy Jeff Lewis

CASE: 17-00775