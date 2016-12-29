Queen Anne’s Deputy Shot

By Tyler Zulli -
Just outside of our listening area, but still pretty big news: A Queen Anne police deputy was shot early Thursday morning near Chestertown. The deputy was helping a woman collect clothes just after midnight after a domestic dispute that occurred a few hours before. A man in one of the nearby homes came outside and pulled a shotgun, shooting the deputy, who returned fire, hitting the man as well. The four-year veteran was taken to Shock Trauma to undergo emergency surgery and is said to be in critical condition. No information is available on the condition of the man.

