Queen Elizabeth II delivered a speech to Parliament on Wednesday outlining the British government’s legislative agenda. It’s an event normally marked by pomp and tradition.

Here are some details about the occasion:

___

WHAT IS THE QUEEN’S SPEECH?

The speech is a list of laws that the British government plans to bring forward in the coming year.

Delivered on the day of the ceremonial opening of Parliament, the speech is the centerpiece of a great state occasion, normally replete with crowns, tiaras, ermine robes and soldiers on horseback.

It was a dressed down affair this year because the snap election put the date too close to the queen’s birthday parade, and it wasn’t possible to put on two such occasions within days of one another.

___

WHO WRITES THE SPEECH?

The remarks are written by the prime minister and her staff.

The monarch reads the speech on behalf of the government.

___

WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT THIS YEAR?

Britain is beginning negotiations for leaving the European Union.

The discussion comes at a time when the government is weak following Prime Minister Theresa May’s disastrous decision to hold a snap election in which she lost her majority.

The nine-minute speech reflected May’s diminished position — a loss of stature that has emboldened those within her own party who want a “softer” Brexit which makes a less-sharp break with the EU.

___

WHO WAS MISSING?

Prince Philip, the husband of the queen, didn’t attend after being hospitalized for an infection.

Prince Charles stood in for his father.