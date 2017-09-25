Quentin Tarantino, 54, celebrates at engagement party to Israeli singer Daniella Pick, 33

Quentin Tarantino celebrated his engagement to Israeli singer Daniella Pick at a star-studded event hosted by Harvey Weinstein.

The director, 54, proudly showed off his much younger fiancee, 33, at the New York party on Saturday.

Pick, a model and singer from Israel, is 21 years her fiance’s senior.

According to the New York Post, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Diane Kruger, Samuel L. Jackson and other stars turned out to celebrate the newly-engaged duo.

Tarantino first met Pick while promoting his 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds” in Israel. They reconnected last year and Tarantino popped the question in July.

“When you make a movie like ‘Inglourious Basterds’ not only did you get an Oscar but you got Daniella,” Weinstein said while toasting the couple, the Post reports.