After a slow start, the Green Bay Packers steamrolled the New York Giants by 38-13 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Here’s my quick reactions from the game.
- What a disaster of a first quarter. The Packers were so, so lucky to only give up six first-half points.
- The Jordy Nelson injury is a brutal blow to this offense. Mike McCarthy is going to need to get creative to keep the passing game humming along.
- More Christine Michael, please. He does such a great job of hitting the hole quickly and powerfully and gaining positive yardage, pretty much no matter what.
- The Packers’ screen game is a disaster.
- That Hail Mary was largely the result of a great pass from Rodgers and Giants defenders all bumping into each other, but it’s great to see Randall Cobb being productive again. He’s going to be crucial as the Packers move on presumably without the services of Nelson.
-
Micah Hyde did a great job on punt returns, and Jeff Janis did well on kickoff returns as well. Add in a coffin corner kickoff from Mason Crosby, and Ron Zook’s special teams units were a big contributor to the win.
- Damarious Randall played really well, essentially erasing Victor Cruz from the game. In addition to his one pick in the end zone, he almost had two others as well. He has faults, but he’s a ballhawk.
- Randall also gave up a touchdown where it looked like he expected help from Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. He’s very talented, but far too often he’s involved in plays where assignments are mixed up. It’s how the season ended in overtime last season in Arizona, and the problem has continued this year. He and the rest of the secondary need to lock that down.
- Ladarius Gunter had plenty of help from both safeties and Beckham drops all game long, but still a great performance in holding the insanely talented Beckham to just 28 yards. Very impressed with the secondary overall today.
- McCarthy running the ball out of power sets twice in a row on third-and-one and fourth-and-one is inexcusable. It was dumb to go for it anyway, but the Packers can’t pick up yardage that way. If you’re going to run, you need to spread the defense out.
- Great game from Jake Ryan, especially in coverage.
- Clay Matthews was pretty invisible for most of the game, but he did eventually find a way to make an impact with his sack, forced fumble and recovery.
- The Cowboys are going to present a whole new challenge because of their running game. Dom Capers can’t expect to keep two safeties deep to protect his cornerbacks all game without Ezekiel Elliott rushing all over the Packers.
- That said, anything is possible with this offense playing the way they are.