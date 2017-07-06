QVC parent Liberty Interactive inks $2.1B deal to buy HSN

Liberty Interactive (QVCA) said Thursday it will acquire full ownership of HSN (HSNI), the parent company of the Home Shopping Network, in a $2.1 billion deal.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company, part of John Malone’s media empire, will pay $40.36 a share for the 62% of HSN it doesn’t already own.

Liberty Interactive, the owner of QVC, said the all-stock transaction has an enterprise value of $2.6 billion. The offer reflects a 29% premium over HSN’s stock price at Wednesday’s close.

Shares of HSN dropped a penny to $31.29 in pre-market trading. Liberty Interactive’s shares were inactive after closing at $24.46 on Wednesday.