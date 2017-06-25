R. Rivera homers twice as Mets sweep Giants

Right-hander Rafael Montero (1-4) surrendered one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings to help the Mets record their first sweep of the Giants since July 8-10, 2013, at AT&T Park. Meanwhile, San Francisco tumbled to its fifth loss in a row and 12th in 13 games as Moore (3-8) yielded five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Rivera gets on a roll: After throwing a first-inning wild pitch that helped New York score without benefit of a hit, Moore remained shaky in the second inning. Lucas Duda drilled a leadoff single before T.J. Rivera and Michael Conforto lined out. That nevertheless left Moore an out away from finishing a scoreless inning. But Rene Rivera took control for himself and the Mets by rocketing an 0-1 pitch over the left-field barrier.

Right man, right spot, wrong result: The Giants had a chance to make the game more competitive in the sixth inning when Buster Posey batted with runners on first and second, nobody out and New York leading, 5-1. But with the runners breaking on Montero’s 3-2 pitch, Posey blooped a foul popup to first baseman Duda, who threw to second base to complete a double play that doused the rally.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mets: The Mets’ reward for their sweep? Some R&R in Miami, where they will arrive early Monday morning. Following the beach day, right-hander Robert Gsellman will open a three-game series Tuesday at Marlins Park, starting a 7:10 p.m. ET game opposite right-hander Dan Straily.

Giants: With the memory of being swept in a four-game series June 15-18 at Colorado still fresh in their memory, the Giants will entertain the Rockies for three games, with the opener set for Monday at 7:08 p.m. PT. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who’s 0-3 with a 9.33 ERA against Colorado this season, is scheduled to start Monday for San Francisco.

